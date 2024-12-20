Pensioners urged not to miss key winter fuel payment deadline on Saturday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pensioners are being urged not to miss a key deadline on Saturday that could help them to access the winter fuel payment – if they make a successful pension credit application.

The cut-off for making a claim for pension credit to qualify for the 2024/25 winter fuel payment falls on December 21.

The deadline for online applications is 11.59pm on December 21.

We continue to urge anyone who thinks they may be entitled to pension credit to check now Government spokesperson

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has also said that claim phone lines will be open on December 21, operating from 8am to 3.15pm.

The Government estimates that 760,000 pensioner households are eligible for pension credit but do not claim it.

In July, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the winter fuel allowance for pensioners would be limited to only those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits, as part of measures aimed at filling a “black hole” in the public finances.

The number of pensioners in receipt of the payment is expected to fall by around 10 million, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million.

A Government spokesperson said: “Over one million pensioners will still receive the winter fuel payment, and our drive to boost pension credit take-up has seen applications more than double with over 40,000 more pensioners now receiving it, as well as the winter fuel payment.

“We continue to urge anyone who thinks they may be entitled to pension credit to check now, as all eligible claims can be backdated, and anyone who makes a successful claim before December 21 will receive their payment.”

Pension credit gives pensioners on low incomes a top-up, as well as being a gateway to other help with costs.

Even a claim for a small amount of pension credit top-up during the 'qualifying week' of September 16 to 22 should trigger a winter fuel payment worth up to £300 Tom Selby, AJ Bell

Earlier this week, Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter, said: “It is vitally important that pensioners on low incomes check their eligibility.”

Pension credit tops up weekly incomes to £218.15 for a single pensioner or £332.95 for a joint weekly income for those with a partner.

Tom Selby, director of public policy at AJ Bell, said earlier this week: “Even a claim for a small amount of pension credit top-up during the ‘qualifying week’ of September 16 to 22 should trigger a winter fuel payment worth up to £300.

“Because of the way the backdating rules work, the deadline for making a claim for this period is… on December 21.”

The Government said it has deployed around 500 additional staff to support processing applications.

Disabled pensioners are supported by extra disability benefits and may also be entitled to pension credit depending on their circumstances.

Pensioners – and their families – can find out more about claiming pension credit at gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim.