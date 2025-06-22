One in seven people ‘have lost money to fraud in past year’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One in seven people say they have lost money to fraud in the past year, according to a survey.

Some 14% of people surveyed in February said they had lost money to fraud in the past 12 months, financial insights company TransUnion found.

Half (50%) said that a fraud attempt had been made against them in the past three months.

The “consumer pulse” survey also found that a significant proportion of people favour account security processes over ease of access, with over three-quarters (78%) saying they do not want access to their accounts without being explicitly authenticated first.

Nearly half (49%) of people said they do not mind being authenticated again after an initial login, for example, when making a payment or changing a password.

Chad Reimers, general manager of fraud and identity at TransUnion in the UK said: “Quick and seamless journeys have become the norm.

“However, consumers are increasingly demanding trust as part of their interactions with digital channels.

“There are increasing demands from consumers to ensure security and authentication – and this spans across sectors, from financial services, to gaming, to online dating.”

TransUnion commissioned Dynata to carry out the survey among 1,000 people aged 18 or over across the UK.

As well as reporting incidents to the police, people who are concerned that they may have fallen victim to fraud should tell their bank or payments provider as soon as they can.

“This may help the provider to claw the money back and could also help to prevent further fraud attempts on the account.

Many banks have signed up to the 159 service – a memorable number that people can call if they have received contact that they suspect to be fraudulent.

People can also check their credit reports for any activity which may indicate fraud.