People ‘fear falling into debt within the next six months’
One in 25 people are already in serious debt, according to the Jubilee Debt Campaign.
One in 16 (6%) people fear being pushed into debt in the next six months, according to an anti-poverty group.
One in 25 (4%) are already in serious debt, the Jubilee Debt Campaign found.
Nearly a fifth (19%) are in moderate debt and a further 26% are not in debt but are concerned about falling into it at some point, according to the poll of more than 2,000 people across Britain in March.
A national insurance hike to help pay for health and social care and rising energy and council tax bills will put a further squeeze on household budgets this spring.
The Office for Budget Responsibility said last week that households are facing the biggest squeeze in living standards since records started in 1956-57, with inflation potentially reaching a 40-year high of 8.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Measures announced by the UK Government in last week’s spring statement to help offset surging household bills included a 5p per litre cut in fuel duty on petrol and diesel until March 2023.
An extra £500 million was also announced for the household support fund, doubling its total amount to £1 billion to support vulnerable families with short-term crisis funding from local authorities.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.