Jump in people seeking debt help over Christmas, support service reports

A debt and money help service has reported seeing a jump in people seeking support over Christmas, including some looking to find help in the dead of night.

Money Wellness said it recorded a 29% increase in people contacting it for help with managing debts between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day compared with a year earlier, with 6,083 people getting in touch.

Around a fifth of people (1,334) sought support between 10pm and 3am, indicating that some were worrying about money late into the night.

The trend continued into the new year, with 5,820 people making contact for help between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, marking a 14% increase compared with a year earlier.

Among these, 1,149 people accessed advice between 10pm and 3am and 243 people sought help between midnight and 1am.

Households across the UK are continuing to feel the strain of the cost-of-living crisis, with energy bills, food prices and housing costs leaving many people financially stretched, the organisation said.

Sebrina McCullough, head of advice at Money Wellness, said: “The numbers we’re seeing over Christmas and New Year are unprecedented.

“People often feel pressure to celebrate the holidays, even when money is tight, and our data shows many are turning to us late at night when they feel most anxious. It’s a clear reminder that financial stress doesn’t take a break – and neither does the need for accessible, free debt advice.”

Here are some suggestions from Money Wellness for people struggling with money in 2026:

1. Create a strict budget and track spending.

Listing all income and expenses makes it clearer where money is going and where cuts may be made.

2. Prioritise debts.

Falling back on essential bills, such as rent, a mortgage and council tax can have serious consequences.

3. Seek free debt help.

People do not have to face debt alone, and guidance can take the stress out of working out what to do next.

4. Communicate with creditors.

Informing them could help to unlock various options.

5. Protect your mental health.

Talking to a trusted person and building an emergency fund could help with wellbeing.

6. Check you are not missing out on money.

Checking what support you are eligible for, such as benefits, credits, or grants, could free up extra cash and ease your budget.