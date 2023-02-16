People rationing essentials to keep up with credit repayments, says charity

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than two in five people are rationing day-to-day necessities or relying on help from others in order to keep up with credit repayments, according to StepChange debt charity.

Some 43% of people are taking action such as rationing day-to-day necessities including energy, food and housing costs, missing essential bills, or relying on help from friends or family, to keep up with credit repayments, a YouGov survey for the charity found.

Nearly half (47%) of those surveyed said their financial situation is less secure than it was a year earlier.

Of those feeling less secure in their financial situation, 71% cited rising energy bills as a factor, 69% cited rising everyday costs, while 58% pointed to other bills becoming more expensive.

Sadly, these figures show that this is a reality for a growing number of people who have seen their financial headroom eroded first by the pandemic and now by the cost-of-living crisis Richard Lane, StepChange

Richard Lane, StepChange director of external affairs, said: “We know households experience problem debt because of a prolonged period of not having enough income to meet their basic needs.

“Sadly, these figures show that this is a reality for a growing number of people who have seen their financial headroom eroded first by the pandemic and now by the cost-of-living crisis.”

Nearly 1,800 people were surveyed across the UK in January 2023.

People can find out what government support they can get with living costs at helpforhouseholds.campaign.gov.uk.