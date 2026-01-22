Over £95,000 stolen from bank’s customers by ‘side hustle’ scammers last autumn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People who are looking to bridge the gap to January payday by taking on additional work or “side hustles” are being warned by a bank to watch out for scams.

Santander UK said that, according to its data, more than £95,000 was stolen from customers between October and December 2025 by criminals offering money for completing “tasks”.

Some scammers will promise money in return for liking or sharing social media influencer videos, often offering small payments initially to hook consumers in.

Criminals may directly ask for an upfront payment.

People may also be asked to download another messaging app to connect with other “members”, such as a “receptionist” or “mentor”, and to open an account on a crypto platform.

Scam victims are asked to complete tasks that they need to pre-pay to access, using their own money, on the promise of getting a higher return. The criminal will ask the victim to deposit money into an account controlled by a fraudster.

They will then be blocked from withdrawing their funds, often by being told their “credit score” is below the threshold to withdraw cash and more money is needed to release it.

People aged 20 to 55 are commonly targeted and Santander has warned criminals often misrepresent themselves as being from legitimate companies to gain people’s trust.

Chris Ainsley, head of fraud strategy at Santander UK, said: “January payday still feels a long way off for many, as the costs of Christmas start to roll in, others use this time to re-evaluate their finances and start saving for the year ahead.

“Looking for ways to make some extra cash provides scammers with an opportunity to pounce.

“Be wary of any jobs that seem too good to be true, promising returns for simply ‘liking’ social media content.

“Start the new year alert – even if you’ve earned a couple of pounds from a few clicks before – any requests to pay an upfront fee to take on a job should be treated as a scam.”

Dr Rasha Kassem, senior academic and leader of the Fraud Research Group (FRG) at Aston University, said: “Real side hustles have clear pay, proper terms and no upfront fees. The fake versions copy this idea to look harmless.

“In the past, similar tricks appeared as fake mystery shopping jobs or work-from-home offers that asked for fees. Now they use social media, messaging apps and crypto platforms to seem more convincing.”