How to cut the cost of Halloween parties, with people set to spend over £60 each

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Halloween is nearly here – and the cost of spooky celebrations soon adds up.

From trick or treating to ghostly costumes and parties, there’s no sign of Halloween festivities slowing down – with new research finding that nearly half (48%) of people are planning to do something to mark the spooky occasion.

Women are more likely to get involved, with 52% saying they will celebrate Halloween, compared with 44% of men.

People who plan to mark the occasion typically expect to spend £61.50.

Those aged 35 to 44 – an age group which often have children still living at home – are most likely to celebrate (68%), according to the research by MyVoucherCodes.

And those aged 18 to 25 were found to be the biggest spenders – putting aside around £93.30 on Halloween – with £29.80 on costumes, £27.90 on decorations and £35.60 on food and drink.

Nearly a fifth (18%) of 18 to 25-year-olds plan to spend between £50 and £100 on food and drink.

Overall, Halloween fans will splurge £24.60 on food and drink, £19 on costumes and £17.90 on decorations, the survey of 2,000 people across the UK found.

MyVoucherCodes’ shopping expert Sarah-Jane Outten says: “It is clear every year that Halloween is becoming an increasingly popular holiday for people to celebrate.

“As we head into the darker and colder months, it can be fun to get dressed up and have a party, but with the cost of living still so high, it is interesting to see where people who do celebrate are spending their money.”

There may be ways that partygoers can cut the costs, particularly with Christmas on the horizon.

Outten says: “Whether you are throwing a party for your children or having some friends over to carve some pumpkins, it is always worth keeping an eye out for a deal.

“From apple-bobbing to crafting your own spooky cocktails, there are savings to be had. Supermarkets can be a great place to get kids Halloween costumes and you can tie it into your food shop.”

If you’re inviting friends round, maybe they could also chip in by bringing a few drinks and snacks.

Before splashing out on new Halloween costumes, it could also be worth checking with wider family members and friends whether they have any costumes their kids have grown out of or are willing to lend.

Recent research by Gumtree found that three-quarters (76%) of people who make purchases for Halloween admit to throwing away items such as decorations, masks, and themed cutlery or cups after using them just once.

Gumtree found that shoppers who celebrate Halloween buy 10 items each year on average.

To cut down on waste and save money, it could be worth parents clubbing together with other families to buy themed items such as cutlery and then share them out, so you don’t purchase more than you need.

Nearly a fifth (17%) of people in the Gumtree survey even admitted to throwing away items because they’re simply too scary have lying around – but perhaps they could instead be packed away out of sight for re-use next year or donated to a charity shop.