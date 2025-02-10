People warned to ‘be alert’ to threats of online fraud

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People are inclined to believe a scam is more likely to start with a phone call than online, despite internet contact being the trigger for many frauds, a survey indicates.

Take Five to Stop Fraud, which released the research ahead of Safer Internet Day (February 11), said the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by criminals can make online scams even more sophisticated and convincing.

Nearly half (45%) of people surveyed believe they are most likely to be targeted by a fraudster over the phone.

Fewer of those questioned identified the internet as the place where people are most likely to be targeted.

The majority of authorised push payment (APP) fraud (where someone is tricked into transferring money to a fraudster) in the first half of 2024 started online, Take Five said, and, while a third (33%) of people are aware of fraud risks on social media, only 12% see online marketplaces or auction websites as the place where they are most likely to be targeted by fraudsters.

This is despite scammers often using these websites for purchase scams, where paid-for items never arrive.

The survey allowed people to choose up to three places where they thought scams were most likely to start.

Purchase scams were the most common type of APP fraud in the first half of 2024.

Despite differing perceptions about where scams are most likely to originate, more than two-thirds (68%) of those surveyed are concerned about being a victim of fraud online.

The research also highlighted low awareness about what could make people most vulnerable to fraud.

Only 13% of those questioned said looking for ways to make extra money could make people most vulnerable to fraud – a factor that could make them prime targets for investment scams and fake quick money-making opportunities.

And 26% said responding to requests for personal information from individuals or companies online would make people most vulnerable to fraud, while just 29% said sharing personal information on social media could put people most at risk.

Take Five to Stop Fraud spokesman Giles Mason said: “Criminals are increasingly sophisticated and online platforms can be a hub for fraudsters looking for ways to steal your money.

“Whether that be through tricking you into sending them money directly or stealing your information to gain access to your accounts, it’s important to be alert to the threats of fraud online.

“We encourage everyone to be cautious when sharing personal details online and to always think twice before clicking on links or replying to unexpected messages.

“If something feels off, stop and take a moment to check – it could protect you from fraud.”

– Here are some tips from Take Five to protect yourself from online scams:

1. Use strong and unique passwords for your online accounts.

2. Turn on two-step verification to add an extra layer of security to your accounts.

3. Avoid clicking on links from social media, emails, texts or online adverts.

4. Keep your software and apps up to date, and use anti-virus software on your devices.

5. Check your online privacy settings and be mindful of what personal information you share on social media, online forums or dating apps.

In general, the Take Five campaign, which is run by banking and finance industry body UK Finance, encourages people to stop and think before parting with their money or information.

People should contact their bank immediately if they think they have been scammed and report it to the police. Many banks can be contacted by the phone number 159.