People who are tricked by pet-related scams ‘lose £1,400 on average’

People who are tricked by pet-related scams are losing £1,400 on average, according to data from Britain’s biggest building society.

With Crufts currently under way, Nationwide Building Society is urging people looking to buy a pet to be wary.

The number of purchase and advance-fee scams (where someone is asked to pay up front) involving pets rose by 39% between 2020 and 2021, according to member data from Nationwide.

With employers now offering more opportunities to work flexibly and be at home more often, this has made it easier for some people to consider taking on a pet.

During the last six months of 2021, the average amount lost to reported scams involving pets was about £1,400, Nationwide said.

A pet may be a wonderful companion, but if you’re feeling like you need to act quickly to secure the perfect pet that seems almost too good to be true, then make sure you check it thoroughly first Ed Fisher, Nationwide Building Society

According to a separate Nationwide survey of 2,000 people, nearly three in 10 (29%) people said they either know someone who was the victim of a pet scam or have been a victim of one themselves.

Two-thirds (66%) of scams involved dogs, while nearly a quarter (22%) involved cats.

Fish, rabbits, birds and even horses were also the focus of scams, the Society added.

Nationwide launched a scam checker service in September last year that enables its members to check a payment they are worried about, either in branch or by calling a 24/7 freephone number – 0800 030 4057.

If the payment is given the go-ahead and the member is subsequently scammed, Nationwide has said it will fully reimburse the loss.

Ed Fisher, head of fraud policy at Nationwide Building Society, said: “We urge people to be cautious when they are looking for a pet and to stick to trusted animal websites or use reputable breeders or outlets.

“It’s important that people go and visit the animal in person before they part with any money, because just seeing a photo or a listing doesn’t necessarily mean that the animal is owned by the seller or is for sale.

“And pay attention to how the seller or advert is making you feel. A pet may be a wonderful companion, but if you’re feeling like you need to act quickly to secure the perfect pet that seems almost too good to be true, then make sure you check it thoroughly first.”

– Here are Nationwide’s tips to avoid becoming a victim of a pet scam:

1. Do your research, particularly if you are using a new website or buying from an unknown seller.

2. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Do not be rushed into making any decisions. If unsure, walk away or (for Nationwide members) contact Nationwide’s scam checker service to discuss before paying.

3. Never pay for an animal, or even a deposit, until you have seen it in person or at least via a video call.

4. If you are buying a young animal, make sure you ask to see it with its mother and litter.

5. Try to pay with a credit card or an online system, such as PayPal, to provide more protection in case it is a scam.