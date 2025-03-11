Personal debt ahead of Trump in list of most avoided topics of conversation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Personal debt has been placed ahead of Donald Trump in a survey about the topics people are most likely to avoid in conversations.

After the US president, salaries were voted third on the list of “off-limits” topics for conversation, followed by personal savings, in the research for money app Plum.

People thought asking someone about their salary was the most awkward question, followed by asking about debts, then asking how much someone has in savings.

Nearly three in 10 (28%) people said they would avoid talking about taboo topics for fear of starting an argument, with 21% saying this would be because they do not feel educated enough on a subject, and 20% saying it is due to a fear of feeling judged.

But Plum said that by avoiding topics such as money matters, people could be missing opportunities such as the best ways to save and grow their money.

Plum said Bank of England data shows that more than £300 billion is sitting in non-interest-bearing accounts.

Its research also indicated that one in 10 people cannot remember when they last reviewed their savings options and 11% said they never have.

Plum enlisted comedian Mark Simmons to create a joke book about finance to encourage people to “break their money taboo”.

He said: “Humour’s a great way of tackling stigma and acts as a great icebreaker – and it’s been great to see that in action.

“In fact, by testing this new material on one of the toughest crowds (the London general public) we were able to kick off loads of conversations with people about their finances. And I was only heckled three times.”

Plum’s head of money Rajan Lakhani said: “When people do engage, they realise it’s much easier to take action than they think, whether it’s tax-free returns through an Isa to setting money aside for a rainy day.”

Censuswide surveyed more than 2,000 people across the UK in February.

Here are some jokes from the “Improv” Your Finances book:

– My friend invested badly in balaclavas and now he’s in over his head.

– It’s difficult to know what to do with your money. Someone said I should put it in my current account but I have no interest in that.

– My granddad got into art when he retired. Every week he draws his pension.

– I’ve invested well in a lot of stock, it’s all gravy.

– I love saving so much that I get really annoyed when taking money out of my Isa. Must be withdrawal symptoms.