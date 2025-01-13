Post Office sees record of more than £1bn in cash withdrawals in December

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cash withdrawals topped £1 billion at post offices in December, marking the first time on record that this has happened in a single month.

The Post Office recorded £979 million worth of personal cash withdrawals in December and £35 million worth of business cash withdrawals.

The previous record high was set in December 2023, when a total of £962.8 million worth of personal and business cash withdrawals were made.

In total, cash deposits and withdrawals across the counter at post offices in December 2024 totalled £3.7 billion.

Over £3.7 million in cash was withdrawn or deposited over the counter on Christmas Day at 1,300 branches that were open.

We saw significant amounts of cash withdrawn every day in the run-up to Christmas Day, highlighting just how vital it is for people to be able to withdraw the amount of cash that they need, to the penny if they require, at our branches Ross Borkett, Post Office

The Post Office has an agreement with many banks, enabling customers to do their day-to-day banking over its counters.

It helps to plug gaps in the cash system, following bank branch closures.

Ross Borkett, Post Office banking director, said: “Our figures demonstrate that millions of people clearly still rely on cash to manage their budget on a day-to-day basis.

“We saw significant amounts of cash withdrawn every day in the run-up to Christmas Day, highlighting just how vital it is for people to be able to withdraw the amount of cash that they need, to the penny if they require, at our branches.

“It’s testament to the hard work of postmasters and their staff that over a billion pounds was withdrawn over the counter in a single month. They keep their branches open long hours, with many open at weekends.

“We know that where cash is withdrawn locally it tends to be spent locally, demonstrating the vital role postmasters play in keeping local high streets going and attracting footfall which benefits other nearby retailers too.”