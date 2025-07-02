Financial gripes ‘have reached highest level since PPI scandal aftermath’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Financial complaints to the ombudsman have reached their highest level since it was working its way through gripes relating to the PPI scandal.

Consumers lodged 305,726 complaints about financial products with the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) from the start of April 2024 to the end of March 2025.

The service said the last time it received more complaints was during the payment protection insurance issue in 2018-19, when 388,392 complaints were recorded.

It has seen significant jumps in some complaint areas.

Fraud and scam complaints reached the highest level recorded since the ombudsman started tracking them in 2018-19. Some 35,416 complaints about fraud and scams were received in the 2024-25 period, up from 27,675 in 2023-24.

There were 71,685 complaints about irresponsible or unaffordable lending, compared with 33,221 in 2023-24.

The service logged 73,328 motor finance commission complaints in 2024-25, up from 12,604.

James Dipple-Johnstone, interim chief ombudsman at the FOS, said: “New financial products, the digitalisation of services and an increase in fraud and scams mean that we now see high levels of demand and an increasing number of complex cases.

“That is why we are working closely with HM Treasury and the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) to ensure the system – including the vital role our service plays within it – is fit for the future.”

The 2024-25 caseload is a 54% jump compared with the 198,798 complaints received the previous year.

In 2024-25 the service upheld 34% of complaints in consumers’ favour, compared with 37% in 2023-24.

Around 27% of complaints brought by professional representatives were upheld, and about 37% brought directly by consumers. Consumers can take a complaint to the ombudsman directly themselves for free.

Around half of cases the ombusdman received in 2024-25 were referred by professional representatives.

The most complained-about products in 2024-25 related to motor hire purchase, credit cards, current accounts and car or motorcycle insurance, the service said.