European cities UK holidaymakers ‘most want to visit’ in 2026 revealed

More than half (56%) of holidaymakers plan to travel more often in 2026 – but many are looking to trim their budgets, a survey of city break travellers indicates.

Location often takes priority over luxury when choosing a place to stay, the research found.

The survey was carried out in December, among 2,000 people who had taken a European city break in the past 12 months or who plan to go on a European city break in the coming 12 months.

When asked about choosing accommodation for city breaks, 71% of holidaymakers said a prime city centre location is critical, while 7% would prioritise luxury facilities, 9% would favour on-site food and drink and 7% would look for gyms and fitness amenities.

Nearly a third (29%) of holidaymakers expect to reduce their overall spend on European city breaks next year, while 9% plan to spend more, according to the survey carried out for pan European hostel operator Safestay.

Asked what made their favourite European city break memorable, nearly a fifth (18%) of people said great local food and drink while 15% highlighted the people they travelled with.

Looking ahead, Prague and Copenhagen jointly topped the list of European cities that UK holidaymakers most want to visit in 2026 (17%), ahead of Venice (14%), Athens (14%), Barcelona (13%) and Paris (13%), according to the survey, carried out by Find Out Now.

Peter Zielke, chief operating officer of Safestay, said: “This research highlights a clear shift in how people are thinking about city breaks.

“Travellers prioritising experiences over fills and are becoming much more deliberate about where they spend their money – with being right in the heart of a city, close to the culture, food and attractions the most important factor.”