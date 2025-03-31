Jump to content
Price points where April 1 stamp duty changes could hit hardest

Stamp duty changes for buyers in England and Northern Ireland have come into force.

Vicky Shaw
Tuesday 01 April 2025 00:02 BST
New stamp duty brackets have come into force from Tuesday (Anthony Devlin/PA)
New stamp duty brackets have come into force from Tuesday (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)

Some home buyers face higher stamp duty costs from Tuesday, and website Rightmove has calculated the impact at different price points.

Its calculations indicate that first-time buyers in England and Northern Ireland, where stamp duty applies, making purchases for £625,000 and approaching that figure could find it particularly painful financially if they miss the deadline.

The figures show the property price, the previous stamp duty cost, the new stamp duty cost from April 1, and the increase in charge for non-first-time buyers, followed by the same figures for first-time buyers:

£125,000, £0, £0, £0, £0, £0, £0

£250,000, £0, £2,500, £2,500, £0, £0, £0

£425,000, £8,750, £11,250, £2,500, £0, £6,250, £6,250

£500,000, £12,500, £15,000, £2,500, £3,750, £10,000, £6,250

£625,000, £18,750, £21,250, £2,500, £10,000, £21,250, £11,250

£750,000, £25,000, £27,500, £2,500, £25,000, £27,500, £2,500

£925,000, £33,750, £36,250, £2,500, £33,750, £36,250, £2,500

£1,000,000, £41,250, £43,750, £2,500, £41,250, £43,750, £2,500

