£83.4m EuroMillions jackpot is ‘biggest prize to go unclaimed for six days’

Lottery players are being urged to check their tickets as last week’s £83.4 million EuroMillions jackpot is the “biggest prize to go unclaimed for six days”, a lottery operator spokesman has said.

One lucky ticket holder has not yet claimed the £83,474,081 jackpot prize from the EuroMillions draw on Friday January 24.

The pink paper ticket was bought in a shop, Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery said, though the area where it was purchased has not yet been revealed.

The ticket holder matched all five main numbers 02, 11, 19, 30, 49 and the Lucky Star numbers which were 03 and 08.

An Allwyn spokesman told the PA news agency that it is “very unusual” for such a “huge” prize to go unclaimed for days and that it is the “biggest prize to have gone unclaimed at this stage”.

If the prize is still not claimed by next Friday, Allwyn said it will do “bespoke activity” in the area where the ticket was purchased.

“It is in everybody’s interest that this prize is claimed,” the spokesman added.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ Adviser at Allwyn, said: “I can’t believe there’s one lucky ticket holder out there who hasn’t claimed this incredible EuroMillions jackpot prize – there are 83,474,081 reasons for them to check their ticket straight away.

“We’re urging all EuroMillions players to check their paper tickets to see if they are our missing multi-millionaire.”

The £84 million jackpot still falls some way short of the biggest EuroMillions wins by UK players.

An anonymous UK ticketholder scooped the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million on July 19 2022.

Just two months earlier, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won a then record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10 2022.

The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticketholder scooped the £177 million jackpot in the draw on November 26 last year.