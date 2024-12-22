Quarter of 18 to 34-year-olds ‘expect cost of Christmas to put them into debt’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A quarter (25%) of 18 to 34-year-olds expect the cost of Christmas to put them into debt, a survey has found.

This is higher than 17% among all age groups who said this, according to the research commissioned by lender Creditspring.

Four in 10 (39%) young adults said they are reliant on their savings to pay for Christmas, which was also higher than the UK average of 32%.

Three in 10 (29%) 18 to 34-year-olds also said they would be relying on cash from family members or friends to cover the cost of Christmas, compared with the average across the survey of 14%.

A quarter (25%) of people are planning to set financial new year resolutions in January.

Many people are going to enter January on the back foot and already under intense financial strain Neil Kadagathur, Creditspring

Neil Kadagathur, chief executive and co-founder of Creditspring, suggested that people understand the full cost of their borrowing; make sure they are not missing out on any benefits or schemes such as the Household Support Fund; and try to stick to a budget rather than borrowing in order to live beyond their means.

He said people should also bear in mind that overspending or being reliant on credit during periods such as Christmas can potentially affect finances for the rest of the year.

Borrowers who are struggling can seek information from the Government-backed MoneyHelper website and from charities such as StepChange and Citizens Advice.

Mr Kadagathur said: “A new year often marks a time when we look to get our finances in order, but many people are going to enter January on the back foot and already under intense financial strain.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 people across the UK in November and December for the research.