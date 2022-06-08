Quarter of gamblers have increased habit over past year – study

Almost half of all under-35s are now gamblers.

Josie Clarke
Wednesday 08 June 2022 10:12
The research found 46% of all under 35s are now gamblers (PA)
The research found 46% of all under 35s are now gamblers (PA)
(PA Archive)

A quarter of gamblers have increased their habit over the last year, with those aged under 35 three times as likely to be spending more, according to research.

Almost half (46%) of all under-35s are now gamblers, with one in three of them (30%) admitting their habit has increased over the last 12 months, according to the Health, Wealth and Happiness Index by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) for life insurance broker LifeSearch.

Just under a third (32%) of all Britons gamble, and 23% say they have increased their habit over the past year.

On average, under 35s who gamble spend £43 a month but one in six (22%) spend more than £75 a month.

One in 12 (8%) spend more than £100, costing them at least £1,200 a year, the survey found.

Recommended

Public Health England estimates 0.5% of the adult population have a problem with gambling, 3.8% are gambling at at-risk levels, and 7% are affected negatively by other people’s gambling.

“Most people have had to adjust their spending to cope with the soaring cost of living... That is perhaps why - in desperation - many are turning to gambling to find a ‘quick fix’

Debbie Kennedy, LifeSearch

The highest earning Britons are more likely to gamble in the first place and are also more likely to have increased their habit and spend more on it.

On average, 58% of people with a household income of £100,000 a year or more gamble, and of those 45% have increased the amount they gamble over the past year.

In comparison, 32% of people with a household income of between £20,000 and £30,000 gamble, and of those 16% have increased their habit.

LifeSearch chief executive Debbie Kennedy said: “Inflation is at record highs, with our Health, Wealth and Happiness Index revealing that 72% of all Britons expect to be worse off by an average of £3,000 a year as a result.

“Most people have had to adjust their spending to cope with the soaring cost of living, with many feeling they have cut back so much that they have run out of options.

“That is perhaps why – in desperation – many are turning to gambling to find a ‘quick fix’, with younger people most at risk; under 35s are more likely to gamble in the first place, more likely to have upped their habit in the past year and spend more than other age groups.

Recommended

“This is a very worrying trend because while gambling may be seen as a magic solution, it is much more likely to make a financial situation worse.”

The Health, Wealth and Happiness Index was compiled and updated by Cebr for LifeSearch in April.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in