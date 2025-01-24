Quoted home insurance prices jump by 10.5% annually but have started to fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The average quoted price of home insurance jumped by 10.5% last year – but prices have been edging down in recent months, according to an index.

Consumer Intelligence recorded a 2.2% fall in the price of quotes for buildings and contents insurance between September and December 2024, with its analysis indicating that the bulk of last year’s increase happened in the early months of 2024.

The West Midlands recorded the biggest quarterly drop at 3.3%, followed by the South West and North East, both at 3.1%. Scotland saw the smallest decrease at 0.7%.

Across 2024, quoted premiums rose generally across Britain, ranging from a 14.9% increase in Scotland to a 4.0% rise in the West Midlands.

Premiums have most commonly been quoted between £150 and £199, according to Consumer Intelligence’s data.

Quoted premiums for over-50s households rose faster – by 13.6% – across 2024 – than the 8.0% increase recorded for the under-50s.

Matthew McMaster, senior insight analyst at Consumer Intelligence, said: “Most of the inflation in quoted premiums happened in the first four months of last year with rest of the year seeing relative stability and decreases.”

Properties of all ages experienced increases in quoted premiums across 2024, researchers said, ranging from 13.3% for homes built between 1910 and 1925 to 8.9% for homes built between 1940 and 1955.

Overall, quoted premiums have risen by 65.1% since Consumer Intelligence started collecting data in February 2014.

The Consumer Intelligence home insurance price index takes averages of the five cheapest premiums on price comparison websites and takes common risk factors into account.

Here are the average increases in quoted premiums from December 2023 to December 2024 by nation and region, according to Consumer Intelligence:

Scotland, 14.9%

South East, 14.4%

London, 14.0%

South West, 11.5%

Eastern England, 11.1%

Wales, 10.0%

East Midlands, 9.8%

Yorkshire and the Humber, 9.0%

North West, 8.1%

North East, 5.8%

West Midlands, 4.0%