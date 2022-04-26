‘Computer says no’ approach locks refugees out of vital financial services
Experts urge financial industry to reconsider realities of refugee life in application process
Inflexibility, misunderstanding and process-based discrimination is locking refugees and asylum seekers out of the fundamental services they need to establish a settled life in the UK, experts have warned.
With a national focus on helping refugees from countries like Afghanistan, Syria and now Ukraine to get over the initial hurdles around resettlement, problems are now arising when it comes to subsequent needs – including earning an income, setting up businesses and claiming benefits.
Important rules over ID checks protect the industry, customers and wider society from the impacts of money laundering and fraud, for example. But these in particular can cause serious issues for those now trying to prove their identification, recent personal and business financial histories after fleeing with precious few documents.
