Regulator seeks views on scrapping or increasing £100 contactless card limit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The City regulator is seeking views on whether removing or increasing the contactless card limit could benefit households, businesses and economic growth.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said one option put forward is to allow firms who use technology to reinforce fraud controls to set their own limits, as happens in the United States.

The “engagement paper” launched by the regulator forms part of work announced in January in a letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to support growth.

Any changes would need to support good customer outcomes as required by the Consumer Duty rules, the FCA said.

David Geale, executive director of payments and digital assets at the FCA, said: “Currently 85% of people in the UK make contactless card payments each month. This is the perfect opportunity to explore whether we can improve and increase trust in the UK’s payments system.”

Emma Reynolds, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, said: “The FCA’s review of the contactless payment limits, including removing the £100 limit on individual payments, is a welcome step to ensure that families can safely benefit from more flexibility when making purchases.”

The FCA said existing legislation requiring firms to reimburse consumers in cases of unauthorised payment fraud, for example when their cards are lost or stolen, would remain in place.

Feedback to the engagement paper closes on May 9 this year.