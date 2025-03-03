Rental fraud warning issued to young adults preparing to move home this spring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Young people aged between 18 and 39 account for nearly three quarters (73%) of reports of rental fraud, according to crime data released by the Home Office.

With many students and young workers searching for a new home to rent during the spring months, ministers are urging people to avoid being rushed into a quick decision or paying over any money for a rental property before they have viewed it in person.

Rental fraudsters typically target their victims by offering access to properties that do not exist, or which are not theirs to rent, often using fake details and photos, and usually offering prices at well below market rate.

To secure the property or even arrange a viewing, they will often demand a deposit or the first month’s rent.

Many people desperate to find a home will make the up-front payment to avoid missing out, before the fraudster disappears with their cash.

The figures released by the Home Office were taken from the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB).

According to the NFIB data, reported rental fraud losses amounted to nearly £9 million last year, across nearly 5,000 cases.

Its data, covering England, Wales and Northern Ireland, shows the 18 to 29-year-old age group accounted for nearly half (48%) of reported rental fraud cases last year, with the 30 to 39 age group accounting for a further 25%.

With rental fraud often taking place through properties advertised on social media websites, the Government said it is renewing calls for tech companies to go further and faster to tackle fraud on their platforms ahead of convening the next Joint Fraud Taskforce meeting later this month.

Fraud Minister Lord Hanson said: “Rental fraud is an utterly shameful crime, and this new data should serve as a stark reminder that anyone can be a victim. It doesn’t matter how streetwise and tech-savvy you are, fraudsters will get to anyone who doesn’t stop and think before handing over their money.

“That’s why I am determined to root out fraud from our society, crack down on the callous criminals behind it, and ensure that stronger protections are put in place by the tech companies on whose platforms much of this fraud takes place.

“The Home Office will be making progress on all of those issues through the next phase of our Stop! Think Fraud campaign, and the new, expanded fraud strategy we are developing this year as part of this Government’s Plan for Change.”

Oliver Shaw, commander for fraud and cybercrime, City of London Police, said: “We continue to work to highlight emerging cybercrime and fraud types that could be a threat, understanding the importance of reporting, and advocating ways the public can prevent themselves from becoming victims of fraud.”

The figures were released as the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which is part of GCHQ, was launching the second phase of a campaign encouraging people and small businesses to set-up two-step verification (2SV) on their most important accounts.

This adds an extra layer of security, to make it much harder for criminals to access accounts even if a password is compromised.

NCSC chief operating officer Felicity Oswald said: “Online fraudsters are constantly finding new ways to trick you into sharing personal information or money, but thankfully, there are ways to protect yourself.

“Today, we’re launching a nationwide campaign urging everyone to strengthen their security by enabling two-step verification (2SV), which adds an extra layer of protection to keep your accounts safe.”