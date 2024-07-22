Jump to content

Rents hit new records with 17 inquiries per property – Rightmove

The market remains ‘out of balance and difficult for tenants’, the website said.

Vicky Shaw
Tuesday 23 July 2024 00:01
The average rent being asked outside London has hit a new record of £1,314 per month, with each property typically receiving 17 inquiries from prospective tenants, according to Rightmove (Joe Giddens/PA)
The average rent being asked outside London has hit a new record of £1,314 per month, with each property typically receiving 17 inquiries from prospective tenants, according to Rightmove (Joe Giddens/PA)

The average rent being asked outside London has hit a new record of £1,314 per month, with each property typically receiving 17 inquiries from prospective tenants, according to a website.

A year ago, the average monthly advertised rent across Britain, excluding London, was £1,231, Rightmove said.

Advertised rents in London have also risen to a record of £2,661, up from £2,567 a year earlier.

We need landlord investment to increase stock and help achieve a healthier supply and demand balance in the market

Tim Bannister, Rightmove

Despite overall rental supply slowly improving from last year, the number of available properties is still below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, Rightmove said.

Its latest rental figures cover the second quarter of 2024.

Rightmove’s director of property science Tim Bannister said: “With 17 inquiries for every available rental property, the market remains out of balance and difficult for tenants.

“We need landlord investment to increase stock and help achieve a healthier supply and demand balance in the market.

Support for both tenants and landlords will be key to achieving long-term stability in the rental market.”

Richard Lane, chief client officer at debt help charity StepChange, said: “Our research shows that many tenants’ financial situations are becoming increasingly precarious – one in three (31%) private renters has used credit to afford their rent in the past year, while one in two (50%) private renters is finding it difficult to keep up with bills and credit commitments.”

He added: “For those facing rental arrears or financial difficulty, there is specialist support out there for you. A debt advice charity like StepChange can work through your budget and assess where you can make savings to pay towards your rent, which is considered a priority debt.”

