Retirement boost for savers with plans to scoop up smaller pension pots

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People could get a retirement savings boost from a pension consolidator to scoop up smaller pots that may otherwise become lost.

There are now 13 million of these small pots, holding £1,000 or less, with the number increasing by around one million a year, the Government said.

Under reforms introduced as part of the Pension Schemes Bill, each individual saver’s small pots will be brought together into one pension scheme. People will still have the right to opt out.

The Government said the move will also reduce admin costs for businesses.

Pensions minister Torsten Bell said: “There are now more small pension pots in the UK than pensioners – raising costs and hassle for workers trying to track their savings. It also costs the pensions industry hundreds of millions of pounds every year.

“We will automatically bring together people’s small pots into one high performing pension, reducing costs as well as hassle for savers. In time this could boost the pension of an average earner by around £1,000.”

Zoe Alexander, director of policy and advocacy at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA), said: “The accumulation of small pots creates unnecessary cost and complexity for savers and schemes alike. The PLSA has worked extensively with industry and the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) to propose solutions and supports the model being proposed by the Government.”

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Which? called for the consolidation of small pots under £1,000 before the election, so we are delighted that the Government is committing to doing this.”

Gail Izat, workplace managing director at Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “The introduction of consolidators that can administer these pots effectively and invest them dynamically will be a step forward.”