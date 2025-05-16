Rich List 2025: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The billionaire Hinduja family has topped the Sunday Times Rich List for the fourth consecutive year despite a decline in their fortune.

Gopi Hinduja and his family, which is behind the Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group, were Britain’s richest again after recording a wealth of £35.3 billion.

Inventor Sir James Dyson and Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe were also among billionaires in the top tier of the annual list of wealthy Britons.

The list saw a fall in the number of billionaires for the third year running, from 165 to 156, amid criticism on policies by the new Labour government.

These are the 20 richest people and families in the UK, according to the Rich List:

1. Gopi Hinduja and family – £35.3 billion

Britain’s richest family made its fortune from the Mumbai-based conglomerate Hinduja Group, which spans business sectors including banking and finance, media and entertainment, and energy and has about 200,000 staff around the world.

The family did, however, see their fortune fall to £35.3 billion for the year from £37.2 billion.

2. David and Simon Reuben and family – £26.87 billion

The billionaire brothers made their money through property and technology with their private equity and investment business Reuben Brothers.

The brothers were born in Mumbai and raised in the UK.

3. Sir Leonard Blavatnik – £25.73 billion

The third-richest is a Ukrainian-born British-American business magnate and philanthropist who built up his fortune in Russia.

He took Warner Music public in the US in June 2020 after buying it in 2011.

4. Sir James Dyson and family – £20.8 billion

English inventor and entrepreneur Sir James Dyson is well known for founding technology firm Dyson and inventing the cyclone bagless vacuum cleaner in the 1970s.

He has since moved into the beauty industry, with his line of hair tools proving particularly popular.

Earlier this year, he criticised tax policies by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, including changes to farm inheritance tax rules. Dyson owns more than 36,000 acres of UK farmland.

5. Idan Ofer – £20.12 billion

Israeli billionaire businessman Idan Ofer is one of two sons of shipping magnate Sammy Ofer. His father, who died in 2011, was once Israel’s richest man.

He has interests in shipping, energy, and a roughly 30% stake in Spanish football club Atletico de Madrid.

6. Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family – £17.75 billion

The Weston family has developed most of its wealth through investing in retail. It owns a significant stake in Associated British Foods, which owns Primark and produces sugar, run by son George Weston.

The family saw their wealth rise by more than £3 billion over the past year.

7. Sir Jim Ratcliffe – £17.05 billion

Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the founder and chairman of global chemicals company Ineos, which was formed in 1998.

The Manchester-born businessman controls football operations at the club after acquiring a minority stake in February last year. He has faced criticism from fans over financial decisions at the club, including hundreds of job cuts.

He has previously topped the list but dropped a further three places in this year’s publication.

8. Lakshmi Mittal and family – £15.44 billion

Indian-born Mr Mittal is the chairman of ArcelorMittal, a multinational steel company headquartered in Luxembourg and the largest steel manufacturer in Europe, North and South America.

He owns mansions in Kensington Palace Gardens, one of the most expensive streets in the world, and is a co-owner of Queen’s Park Rangers football club.

9. John Fredriksen and family – £13.68 billion

John Fredriksen is a Norway-born shipping magnate who owns oil tankers and has investments in fish farming, dry bulkers and deepwater drilling rigs.

10. Igor and Dmitry Bukhman – £12.54 billion

The Bukhman brothers are the biggest risers on this year’s list after almost doubling their fortune.

The Russian-born duo built a fortune on mobile games such as Gardenscapes and Fishdom.

11. Kirsten and Jorn Rausing – £12.51 billion

Kirsten Rausing is another who benefited from inheritance, with a stake in her grandfather’s packaging business Tetra Laval, which revolutionised storing drinks such as milk and orange juice in cartons over glass bottles.

The Swedish businesswoman is heavily involved in horse racing and her husband Jorn Rausing co-owns Tetra Laval.

12. Michael Platt – £12.5 billion

Preston-born financier Michael Platt is the co-founder and chief executive of hedge fund BlueCrest Capital Management, one of the world’s largest and top-performing investment firms.

His hedge fund benefited from bets on currency and bond markets after Donald Trump’s election shook financial markets.

13. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho – £10.09 billion

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken is a Dutch businesswoman and one of the richest women in the world after inheriting nearly a quarter stake in beer giant Heineken from her late father Freddy Heineken.

Her husband, former Olympic skier Michel de Carvalho, sits on the board of the business.

14. Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family – £9.88 billion

Hugh Grosvenor is the seventh Duke of Westminster and became an instant billionaire when he inherited his title and control of the historic Grosvenor Estate from his father in 2016.

The duke, 34, who is Prince George’s godfather, was crowned the richest person under 40 in this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.

15. Lord Bamford and family – £9.45 billion

Lord Bamford runs JCB, the multibillion-pound construction equipment manufacturer he took over from his father, Joseph Cyril Bamford, in the 1970s.

A major political donor, he is also the director of the Centre for Policy Studies think tank.

16. Denise, John and Peter Coates – £9.44 billion

The Coates family are co-founders of Bet365, one of the world’s largest online gambling companies, building upon the chain of betting shops originally run by father Peter Coates.

17. Carrie and Francois Perrodo and family – £9.3 billion

Singapore-born Carrie Perrodo inherited one of the world’s largest family-owned oil companies, Perenco, after the death of her husband Hubert Perrodo in 2006.

Her son, amateur racing driver Francois Perrodo, is now the chairman of Perenco.

18. Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family – £9.25 billion

The Swire family’s fortune stems from Swire Group, a global business spanning property, transport and industrials.

Eton-educated chairman Barnaby Swire is the cousin of Merlin Swire, both sixth-generation descendants of the group’s founder.

19. Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing – £9.09 billion

Marit Rausing is the widow of Hans Rausing, who built up the Tetra Pak packaging business founded by his father in 1944. Lisbet and Sigrid are their children.

20. Alex Gerko – £8.75 billion

Moscow-born mathematician Alex Gerko founded algorithmic trading company XTX Markets in 2015, which grew rapidly in the UK and has offices globally, including in New York City, Paris and Mumbai.

The company founder, who renounced his Russian citizenship, saw his value drop by more than £3 billion year-on-year.