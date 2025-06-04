Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Busiest May for house sales agreed since 2021’ as hotspots revealed

Last month’s sales total reflects improved market conditions, Rightmove said.

Vicky Shaw
Thursday 05 June 2025 00:01 BST
Last month was the busiest month of May for agreed property sales since 2021, Rightmove said (John Giles/PA)
Last month was the busiest month of May for agreed property sales since 2021, Rightmove said (John Giles/PA) (PA Archive)

May this year was the busiest month for house sales being agreed since March 2022, according to Rightmove.

The website said May is traditionally a brisk month for sales and last month’s transactions reflect improved market conditions as home movers press ahead, following a stamp duty hike at the start of April.

Last month was also the busiest month of May for agreed property sales since 2021.

Rightmove said the average five-year fixed mortgage rate is 4.61%, compared with 6.11% in July 2023.

The website also said that Heywood in Greater Manchester, Pudsey in West Yorkshire, and Wilmslow in Cheshire all saw particularly big jumps in house sales in May, compared with a year earlier.

Colleen Babcock, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “With mortgage rates higher than the lows we saw post-financial crisis, and affordability stretched, many buyers are continuing to look for value, which is likely reflected in the lower than average prices of some of the current hotspots.

“With the overall number of sellers continuing to run at a decade-high, sellers need to also be mindful of the competition they might face from other sellers trying to secure a buyer in their area.

“Working with a local agent to price realistically and competitively for that market, rather than pricing too high, is one way to increase the likelihood of a successful sale.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in