Five ways first-time buyers can prepare to step onto property ladder in 2026

Aspiring first-time buyers looking to enter the housing market this year may be able to make their experience go more smoothly by taking certain steps to prepare, according to a property expert.

According to research published by Nationwide Building Society last week, a 10% deposit on a typical UK first-time buyer property is around £23,000.

Average asking prices for homes have also been jumping in recent weeks.

Property website Rightmove recently said that the average price tag on a home jumped by 2.8% or nearly £10,000 in January, marking the biggest increase since June 2015.

Mary-Lou Press, president of NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Propertymark, said: “Buying a first home is one of the biggest financial commitments people will ever make, yet many first-time buyers enter the process without the support to help give them a clear understanding of what’s involved.

“Knowing how the home buying and selling process works before you start can help buyers budget accurately, avoid unnecessary delays, and reduce the risk of a purchase falling through.

“With the right preparation and professional advice, first-time buyers can move forward with confidence and make informed decisions at every stage.”

She added: “Taking the time to educate yourself before you start house hunting can make the difference between a stressful experience and a successful first step onto the property ladder.”

Here are some suggestions from Ms Press for how first-time buyers looking to enter the housing market in 2026 can prepare:

1. Understand the true cost of buying.

Several mortgage lenders have been reducing their rates in recent weeks.

Ms Press said: “Look beyond the deposit and mortgage. Factor in legal fees, surveys, mortgage arrangement fees, moving costs, and ongoing expenses such as insurance and maintenance.”

2. Get mortgage-ready in good time.

Ms Press suggested getting a “decision in principle” before viewing properties.

She said: “This clarifies your budget and shows sellers you’re a serious buyer.”

3. Understand the key stages of the process.

Ms Press said that understanding each step can help first-time buyers to manage expectations and timelines.

4. Look for qualified professionals.

Ms Press said that experienced and trusted professionals can give expert guidance through the process.

5. Be prepared for delays and negotiations.

Ms Press added: “Property transactions rarely move in a straight line. Surveys may flag issues, and chains can slow progress, so flexibility and clear communication are essential.”