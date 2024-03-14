Jump to content

Royal Mint’s new dinosaur coin inspired by Natural History Museum’s Dippy

The collectable 50p coin, which is on sale from the Mint from Thursday, has been inspired by the Natural History Museum’s cast of a diplodocus.

Vicky Shaw
Thursday 14 March 2024 00:01
The diplodocus coin is the third and final one in the Royal Mint’s dinosaur range (Royal Mint/PA)
The diplodocus coin is the third and final one in the Royal Mint’s dinosaur range (Royal Mint/PA)

A collectable 50p coin celebrating the diplodocus has been launched by the Royal Mint as part of its dinosaur range.

The coin has been inspired by the Natural History Museum’s diplodocus cast, affectionately known as “Dippy”, which was gifted to the museum in 1905.

It is the third and final coin in the range, which also includes a tyrannosaurus and stegosaurus.

Each dinosaur has been designed by paleo-artist Robert Nicholls, with guidance from Professor Paul Barrett at the Natural History Museum.

A selection of the coins available feature colour.

The full collection of coins depicting each dinosaur is available to purchase from the Royal Mint’s website from 9am Thursday March 14, with prices starting at £11.

