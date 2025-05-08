Royal Mint to launch stylish coins celebrating 150 years of Liberty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coins celebrating 150 years of the emporium Liberty sitting at the heart of artistic innovation and craftsmanship have been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

Created in the Liberty Design studio, the £5 coin design combines the department store’s past and present, with elements from Liberty’s latest collection of fabrics appearing in the design.

Liberty was founded by Arthur Lasenby Liberty in 1875 and it is known for the distinctive Tudor-style architecture of its London building and its floral and paisley prints.

The brand soon became a hub for design and craftsmanship and it is celebrated for its fashion and its decoratively patterned fabrics.

The Liberty commemorative coin is available as limited-edition precious metal proof finishes, brilliant uncirculated and colour versions, with prices starting at £18.50.

The full collection will be available to buy on the Royal Mint website from May 12 at 9am.

Coins will also be on display and available to buy within Liberty’s archive exhibition shop, along with a 1.5 kilogramme silver masterwork medallion that took the Mint around three weeks to make. The Mint said the medallion will be available to purchase for a “five figure sum”.

The coins and medallion will be on display at Liberty’s flagship store from May 12 to the end of July, with the medallion also being available to buy.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “Flamboyant style, timeless designs and the finest British craftsmanship have been combined to produce a special commemorative coin to mark 150 years of Liberty.

“It has been a pleasure collaborating with Liberty to create this unique design that honours the brand’s rich heritage and its bright future.”

She added: “The Liberty £5 coin also marks a special chapter in The Royal Mint’s coinage history, by being the first fashion house to be celebrated on an official UK coin.”

Pere Bruach, design manager from Liberty, said: “Looking to the design house’s past and present, this special edition coin is a heartfelt tribute to our iconic flagship store.”