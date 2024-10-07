Salmon 50p with King’s portrait leaps to rarest in circulation – Royal Mint

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A 50p depicting the Atlantic Salmon and bearing the King’s portrait is the rarest such coin in circulation, the Royal Mint has confirmed.

The coin knocked the “highly collectable” 2009 Kew Gardens 50p off the top spot for the first time in 15 years, the official maker of British coins said.

Just 200,000 of the Atlantic Salmon 50ps have been released to UK banks and post offices, 10,000 less than the 2009 Kew Gardens coin.

It came as the Royal Mint published its 2023 mintage figures for UK coins in circulation.

Last year marked the final chapter of Charles’ transition onto UK coins, with coins commemorating the coronation and new designs across all denominations from the 1p to £2.

Each design highlights Charles’ “passion for conservation and the natural world”, featuring wildlife such as the hazel dormouse and bees, the Royal Mint said.

2023 marked pivotal changes for the nation’s coinage, including the introduction of coins celebrating King Charles III’s coronation entering circulation Rebecca Morgan

Described by the Royal Mint as “the nation’s most collectable coin”, the 50p has seen over 100 different designs appear on its reverse since its introduction.

Out of the 10 rarest 50ps in circulation, six are related to the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games, with Peter Rabbit and Flopsy Bunny coins from 2018 both also making the list.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint said: “The releasing of mintage figures is an eagerly anticipated event among the coin collecting community – and this year is particularly exciting as we reveal the Atlantic Salmon as the rarest 50p in circulation.

“For the first time in 15 years, the highly collectable Kew Gardens 50p loses its top spot as the rarest in circulation with the Atlantic Salmon 50p splashing its way to number one.

“Finding these special designs, like the Atlantic Salmon, in your change is a win for all collectors.”