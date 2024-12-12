Santander UK cuts rates across more than 70 mortgage products

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Santander UK has cut rates across more than 70 mortgage products and introduced £250 cashback on low deposit deals.

The bank has chopped the rates available on selected fixed homeowner purchase and remortgage ranges by up to 0.23 percentage points.

It has introduced cashback of £250 on residential mortgages at 85% LTV (loan-to-value) and above.

Santander also reduced rates on some other deals, including a buy-to-let range, by up to 0.16 percentage points.

The new rates include a remortgage deal for borrowers with a 25% deposit, at a rate of 4.30% fixed for five years and a £999 fee. The rate has been reduced by 0.23 percentage points.

It will be good to see if more prominent lenders decide to cut their fixed-rate mortgages in the weeks ahead Rachel Springall, Moneyfactscompare.co.uk

There is also a house purchase mortgage for borrowers with a 15% deposit with a two-year fixed rate of 4.69% and a £999 fee. The rate has been reduced by 0.07 percentage points and £250 cashback has been added.

According to financial information website Moneyfacts, across all deposit sizes, the average two-year fixed homeowner mortgage rate is 5.47% and the average five-year fixed rate is 5.25%.

Despite two Bank of England base rate cuts this year, some mortgage rates have recently been creeping up due to swap rates, which lenders use to price their loans.

Graham Sellar, head of intermediary channels at Santander, said: “We’re pleased to deliver this bumper range of rate cuts across more than 70 products, alongside adding cashback for those looking at higher LTVs.”

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “It’s good to see a prominent lender making the decision to cut fixed mortgages and the two-year fixed deals from Santander are particularly competitive.

“Those borrowers who need a mortgage at a higher loan-to-value may be pleased to see a cashback incentive launched, however any deal should be weighed up by its overall cost.

“Santander’s two-year fixed mortgage at 85% loan-to-value has an impressive cost-saving package of a free valuation and £250 cashback. The deal does charge a fee of £999, but the fixed rate is a competitive 4.69%.

“It will be good to see if more prominent lenders decide to cut their fixed-rate mortgages in the weeks ahead in response.”