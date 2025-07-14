Bank issues warning over building projects scams after seeing jump in cases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major bank is seeing a jump in criminals using building works as a ruse to steal customers’ money.

Criminals may ask for hefty deposits for work around the home or garden to be carried out before disappearing.

Or they may make false claims to have qualifications and leave work behind that is severely shoddy or even dangerous.

Santander UK highlighted the issue in its quarterly “scamtracker”, which tracks trends in authorised push payment (APP) scams, where people are tricked into transferring money directly to a fraudster.

Purchase scams accounted for more than half (57%) of claims received between April and June, Santander said.

Within this, there was a 22% increase in the volume of scams involving building works in the second quarter of this year compared with the previous quarter.

The bank said this is the fastest rising tactic it is seeing being used by scammers and the most common driver of purchase scams for customers aged 35-plus.

A significant jump was seen among customers aged 80-plus, with building works making up more than half (58%) of all purchase scam claims received from this age group, up from just over a third (36%) in the first quarter of 2025.

The bank’s data also indicated that criminals are homing in on works linked to roofing and gardening or landscaping.

Looking beyond just building scams, the scamtracker found that £15.7 million was stolen overall from customers between April and June 2025, which was a 15% decrease compared with the previous three-month period.

Chris Ainsley, head of fraud risk management at Santander UK said: “While the total amount stolen by scammers has declined over the last quarter, don’t let this lull you into a false sense of security.

“With longer days and warmer weather, it’s a popular time for us all to think about jobs around our homes and gardens, and criminals are capitalising on this, parting customers with more than £700,000 between April and June alone.

“Don’t let scammers cast a shadow over your summer and; stay alert to anything that sounds too good to be true.”

The bank suggested that, to help guard against scammers, people seek recommendations from friends and family, source several quotes before agreeing to work and be wary of anyone cold calling.

It said people should not feel under pressure to agree a deal on the spot.

Alongside building scams, Santander also highlighted a growing trend of criminals sending scam text messages purporting to be from organisations such as utility companies, government bodies, or linked to winter fuel payments or penalty charge notices.

Fake messages may link to a website that asks customers for their card details and allows criminals to register their card to a new digital wallet.

Data from the bank shows that scam claims involving in-app digital wallets have increased by more than 70% in the second quarter of this year, compared with the first quarter, with more than £1.8 million stolen between April and June 2025.