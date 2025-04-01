Santander UK reveals scams most likely to catch out different age groups

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major bank has recorded a jump in older adults aged 80-plus and younger adults aged 34 and under reporting being scammed in the first three months of this year.

Santander UK said the biggest increase in scams was reported by customers aged 80 and over, up 7% on the previous quarter, driven by scammers impersonating banks.

It also recorded a 6% quarterly increase in 18 to 34-year-olds reporting falling victim to scams. This was driven by criminals making fake offers of concert tickets.

The figures were released as part of the bank’s new quarterly “Scamtracker” – showing £18.4 million was stolen from customers in the first three months of 2025.

The total marks a 13% decrease compared with the previous quarter, although the bank highlighted some “worrying trends”.

It said impersonation scams, advance fee scams and romance/friendship scams were the top rising scams in the first quarter of this year, collectively accounting for nearly £3.5 million stolen from customers.

The increase comes despite the bank’s research indicating that more than half of consumers say they are aware of romance and friendship scams (63%) and impersonation scams (49%).

The research also found less than a fifth (17%) of people said they are aware of advance fee scams – where people pay up-front for items or services that never materialise or are shoddy.

In the first quarter of 2025, cases involving gig tickets accounted for more than 10% of purchase scam claims, as scammers prey on demand for tickets to see acts such as Sabrina Carpenter and Coldplay, the bank said.

The bank has also seen a quarterly increase in impersonation scams where criminals are pretending to be from organisations other than banks or the police, such as HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

People often spend the start of the year filing self-assessment returns or dealing with tax changes.

Chris Ainsley, head of fraud risk management at Santander UK, said: “While a decrease in the amount stolen by scammers is welcome, £18 million is a staggering amount to have been taken from our customers and placed into the criminal underworld.

“Scams are evolving at breakneck speed, which can make staying on top of the new ones exceptionally hard for customers.”

Here are some age breakdowns from Santander UK’s Scamtracker for the first quarter of 2025 (some fraud reports also involved accounts belonging to under-18s):

– 18 to 34 years old – accounted for 27% of claims. Most common scam – purchase scams (tickets).

– 35 to 50 years old – accounted for 23% of claims. Most common scam – purchase scams (tickets).

– 51 to 65 years old – accounted for 23% of claims. Most common scam – purchase scams (vehicles).

– 66 to 80 years old – accounted for 18% of claims. Most common scam – impersonation (criminals pretending to be organisations other than banks or the police, for example HMRC)

– 80-plus – accounted for 4% of claims. Most common scam – impersonation (criminals pretending to be from banks or the police).