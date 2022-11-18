SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox: I fell victim to a text scam and it can happen to anyone

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With his distinguished military background, Jason “Foxy” Fox isn’t someone you’d ordinarily expect to make an error of judgment while under pressure.

But, showing just how easy it can be for anyone to be caught out by scams, Fox – who has found himself in many high-pressure situations during his career – admits he was once caught out by a bogus text while he was busy.

The SAS: Who Dares Wins star has now teamed up with online bank Marcus by Goldman Sachs, sharing top tips to help people combat fraudsters.

“I like to think I’m pretty switched on – but fraud is everywhere now and anyone can get caught out,” explains Fox, 46. “Once, I fell victim to a text scam because I was busy at work and got distracted.”

The text Fox received was purporting to be from a trusted delivery service, asking for a small payment.

He says that, with “a million other things” on his mind, he paid it immediately – and it wasn’t until later when he took a step back from the situation that he realised what he had done.

Some people may assume they are “immune” to scammers – perhaps if they go online regularly – but this could mean they risk being over-confident about their ability to deal a scam or spot the signs.

For example, Marcus by Goldman Sachs’s research found more than half (55%) of 18-34-year-olds consider themselves too tech-savvy to be scammed.

Yet more than a fifth (22%) in this age group admit they’ve been the victim of financial fraud at least once, and a similar proportion (21%) admit they struggle to think clearly when put under pressure during a cold call.

“Now, every time I get a text, phone call, or have to share my card details, I make sure I stop everything else I’m doing,” says Fox. “I give it my full attention and really think about what I’m being asked to do.”

Giving his tips to help others stay safe, he says: “I’d remind people to put their guard up if they ever feel they’re put under pressure. Someone might phone and aggressively tell you to make an immediate transfer, or you might get an email telling you you’ll miss a deal if you don’t act now.

“Pressure is a technique used in the field – and by fraudsters,” he adds. “Take an extra 30 seconds to start thinking rationally: why is this person applying this pressure? Most of the time, it’s a red flag, and you need to find a way to escape the situation.”

Here are Fox’s top tips to help others stay safe from scams…

1. Give yourself a moment

Fraudsters can put you under pressure by saying something is urgent. They might say it needs to be done now, in five minutes or before the offer ends. Stay on the defensive. If you genuinely do owe a company money, the extra 30 seconds shouldn’t make a difference to them. If an unknown number calls or messages, make sure you stop whatever else you’re doing to give it proper attention – pressure tactics used by fraudsters will be more effective if you’re distracted. Think twice about it from now on, and you could save yourself from a scam.

2. Look out for impersonators

The enemy in the field wears camouflage, and so do fraudsters. They might say they’re your bank, a delivery service, an authority. It can be easy to cave quickly. Hold your ground. If it’s a legitimate organisation, they’ll let you call them back on an official number that you know is theirs.

3. Stay rational

If you feel like you are being pressured into making a decision, and your emotion is taking over, that’s your body’s alarm bell ringing to tell you to stop and take a breath. This can be likened to decisions made in the field – before you take any action, you must take a moment and rationalise.

4. Work in a team

If you sense danger or are unsure of something, recruit the support of your friends or family. Ask if it feels right to them. The best operations always come from working as a team.

5. Notice how you’re being spoken to

Fraudsters can use psychological pressure to manipulate their victims. They might say they’re the good guys and they’re moving your money to a safe account. they could send messages impersonating family, or they could speak to you in an aggressive manner. If something doesn’t seem right, it probably isn’t. Nobody will blame you for being cautious with your money and information.