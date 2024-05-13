Survey reveals the time and day you are most likely to be scammed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The time people are most likely to be scammed at has been revealed in a new survey.

A survey of more than 3,000 people across the UK who have fallen victim to fraud in the past two years found 43% were scammed in the afternoon – making this the most likely time of day when people said they fell victim to fraud.

Midweek is also often a popular time for scammers to be successful, with Wednesday and Thursday being the most likely days when people said they were scammed.

Criminals take advantage when people are busy or preoccupied, the results found.

A fifth (20%) of people said they had a lot on their mind when they were scammed, while one in six (15%) said they had been feeling tired, the Censuswide survey for Take Five to Stop Fraud in March and April found.

Paul Maskall, Take Five to Stop Fraud spokesperson said: “When we’re at our busiest, we are more likely to miss the red flags that might otherwise warn us that something could be a scam. That’s why it’s important to follow the advice of the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign and stop, challenge and protect to stay safe from fraud.

“When we are worried or our mind is elsewhere it can make us more susceptible to scams, or ‘scamsceptible’. Therefore, it’s important to take a moment to stop and think whether it could be fake before parting with your money or financial and personal information.”

Nearly three in 10 (29%) people surveyed said that being the victim of fraud has had a negative impact on their mental health. A third (33%) said it had made them less trusting of people generally.

Take Five has launched a scamsceptible tool, which can give tailored advice to users.

Through five questions, the tool assesses some of the factors that can make people more susceptible to fraud and gives tips on what to do to stay safe.

A fifth of people said they had a lot on their mind when they were scammed, according to Take Five to Stop Fraud (Dominic Lipinski/PA) ( PA Archive )

Take Five is run by banking and finance industry body UK Finance and Take Five Week runs from May 13 to 19 2024.

To help people stay safe, the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign advice is to:

Stop – Taking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe.

Challenge – Could it be fake? It is OK to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

Protect – Contact your bank immediately if you think you have fallen for a scam and report it to Action Fraud.

It comes as another study found people contacting a financial scams helpline over the past year have typically lost more than £16,000.

The Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) said that, between April 2023 and March 2024, the 833 people who contacted a dedicated helpline lost a total of £13.6 million.

The average loss to fraud was £16,297 per person.

Identity theft, bank account scams and digital currency investment fraud were behind some of the cases.