Scam warning for learner drivers after bank records jump in reported cases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Learner drivers are being warned to watch out for motoring lesson and test scams, after a major bank saw reports of such incidents nearly double.

Offers of cut-price driving lessons, “guarantees” of early test slots, requests for cash to be paid up-front and “no show” driving instructors are common themes around such scams, according to Lloyds Bank.

It has seen a 92% increase in driving lesson and test scams between September 2024 and February 2025, compared with the six months immediately beforehand.

The figures were taken from Lloyds Banking Group, which also includes the Halifax and Bank of Scotland bank brands, and the average loss to victims is £244.

The scams often start on social media, with fraudsters posting adverts which purport to offer discounted driving lessons and make false claims about being linked to reputable driving schools.

In some cases, victims are persuaded to contact scammers via WhatsApp communications, Lloyds said.

For example, they may be asked to pay £150 up-front for five lessons, followed by an additional payment of up to £100 for insurance.

But the supposed driving instructor does not turn up for the lesson and the victim is then blocked from making contact.

Another common theme seen by the bank relates to fake driving tests, with social media adverts claiming to guarantee early or specific test slots. Victims arrive for their test, only to discover that there is no booking.

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director at Lloyds, said: “Driving is a rite of passage for many people and an eagerness to get behind the wheel as soon as possible – particularly if there are long waits for driving tests – can make people vulnerable to these driving scams.

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website

“Always use a reputable driving instructor or company and be very wary of adverts on social media – particularly those that are suspiciously cheap, are pressure selling with time limited offers or ask for payment to an account held in a random name.”

Here are Ms Ziegler’s tips to help learner drivers spot driving lesson and test scams:

1. Be savvy on social media and be cautious about adverts for driving lessons or test bookings.

2. Watch out for up-front payment requests, including those for driving lessons, test bookings, insurance, admin fees, or other charges. A red flag is being asked to pay to an account that does not match the driving instructor’s name or if you are asked to send the payments to multiple accounts.

3. Be aware of feeling under pressure. Fraudsters may claim to guarantee driving test slots or offer limited-time deals on lessons. Legitimate driving schools and instructors do not need to pressure prospective customers.

4. Do your research. Verify any driving instructor or company by checking reviews and professional accreditation. If someone claims to work at a reputable driving school, call the school to check the information is correct.

5. Insist on being given clear information and be prepared to walk away if details about lesson packages, cancellation policies, or payment agreements are not provided.