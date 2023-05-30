Scams warning from HMRC as tax credits renewal deadline draws nearer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A scams warning has been issued by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) as the deadline for tax credits renewals draws nearer.

Typical scams include emails or texts falsely claiming someone’s details are not up to date and that the recipient may miss out on payments.

Scam messages may also claim that a payment has not “gone through”.

Criminals may also phone people and threaten them with arrest if they do not immediately pay fake tax debts.

Other frauds include claims that someone’s national insurance number has been used in fraud and emails, or texts offering spurious tax rebates or bogus grants or support.

HMRC is also urging people to be alert to misleading websites or adverts asking them to pay for government services which are free, often by charging for a connection to HMRC helplines.

People can renew their tax credits for free via gov.uk or the HMRC app.

Criminals use deadlines, such as the tax credits renewal deadline on July 31, to target their victims.

The revenue body is currently sending out tax credits renewal packs and said anyone who has not yet received theirs should wait until after June 15 before contacting HMRC.

It is warning about 1.5 million tax credits customers to be alert to scams that mimic government communications to make them appear genuine.

We’re urging customers to be alert to the tactics used by fraudsters and never to let yourselves be rushed Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC

HMRC will never call anyone out of the blue, making threats or asking them to transfer money.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “Tax scams come in many forms and we’re urging customers to be alert to the tactics used by fraudsters and never to let yourselves be rushed.

“If someone contacts you saying they’re from HMRC and asks you to give personal information or urgently transfer money, be on your guard.

“Search HMRC scams advice on gov.uk to find out how to report scams and help us fight these crimes.”

Lisa Webb, a consumer law expert at Which?, said: “Scammers will use any hook they can to try and steal money and personal information from victims, and unfortunately HMRC’s tax credit renewals deadline will be no exception.

“With the HMRC deadline fast approaching, people should be on alert for any texts, emails or phone calls which are received out of the blue asking them to pay for free government services or warning that their details are out of date.

“You can report scam calls or texts to 7726. Consumers can also help protect themselves from scams by accessing the wide range of free, expert advice on Which?’s website – which includes our free scam alerts service and guide on how to get your money back if you fall victim to fraud.”