Sir Paul McCartney gold and silver coins put up for auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gold and silver coins celebrating Sir Paul McCartney have been put up for auction.

One gold and four silver pieces are being made available for collectors, the Royal Mint said, and they will be presented through auction via Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

The gold 5kg coin is the biggest gold proof coin produced as part of the Royal Mint’s Music Legends coins series.

The four silver 5kg coins are also the largest silver proof coins in the Music Legends series.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for collectors and fans of Paul McCartney to own a unique item celebrating one of the most influential music artists and songwriters of all time.

Taking hundreds of hours to produce, the masterworks crafted from gold and silver feature highlights from Paul’s career and his journey to becoming one of Britain’s most successful artists in history Rebecca Morgan, Royal Mint

“Each coin available at auction is a testament to the exceptional skills of our craftspeople at the Royal Mint.

“Taking hundreds of hours to produce, the masterworks crafted from gold and silver feature highlights from Paul’s career and his journey to becoming one of Britain’s most successful artists in history.

“The impressive five-kilogram gold coin has also been hand signed by Paul during his Got Back tour at the end of last year – a symbol of his personal seal of approval of this iconic one-of-one piece.”

Coins will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity signed by Sir Paul, the Mint said. It added that Sir Paul and the Mint will be donating a percentage of the revenue from the auction to charity.

People can bid for the coins online up until March 19, when the auction ends, with bidding starting at one US dollar.

The partnership between Stack’s Bowers Galleries and the Royal Mint follows similar collaborations between the two organisations in recent years, including a sale of special royal succession coins in August 2023 and an auction of first strike coinage in October 2024.

Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries, said: “Paul McCartney’s timeless music and multi-generational appeal continue to inspire and unite fans across the world, making this a memorable event that all can enjoy.”