Six in 10 people will spend on ‘bucket list’ dream activities in 2025 – survey
Nearly half of people are planning to spend more on experiences this year and some will cut back on other spending to do so, according to Mastercard.
Nearly two-thirds (65%) of Gen Z adults aged 18 to 28 plan to spend more on experiences this year, a survey has found.
Across all age groups, nearly half (48%) of people plan to spend more on experiences in 2025 than they did last year, according to the research for Mastercard.
Travel and tourism, foodie experiences, heritage, arts and theatre, films, live music and family occasions are among the most popular experiences people plan to spend on in 2025, the survey indicated.
Six in 10 (61%) of people across the survey are planning to tick a “bucket list” dream experience off the list this year, rising to 83% of Gen Zs and three-quarters (75%) of Millennials (aged 29 to 44).
Nearly one in five (18%) people plan to tick off two dream experiences in 2025.
Beatrice Cornacchia, executive vice president of marketing and communications for Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe at Mastercard, said: “We’re seeing a shift in consumer priorities this year with people making savings in everyday spending to afford bucket list experiences they’ve always dreamed of.”
The research also indicated significant numbers of people are cutting back on luxury treats (36%), dining out (36%) and coffee and takeaway habits (35%) in order to spend more on memories and experiences.
Most (75%) people said they check experiences offer the best value when compared with others and fit into their budget and savings goals (78%).
Around 1,000 people were surveyed across the UK by Dynata in February for Mastercard’s research.
Barclays said last week that cinema spending among UK consumers had jumped by 25.9% between November 2024 and February 2025, compared with a year earlier.
Rich Robinson, head of hospitality and leisure at Barclays, said last week: “Competition for consumer leisure time has never been fiercer. Cinemas are adapting by making the experience of going to see a film more enjoyable, such as by installing sofas and reclining seats, and improving food and drinks menus – even offering in-seat service.”