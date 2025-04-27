Smashing new home: Mirrors and crockery ‘most likely to be damaged during moves’
A third of those who experienced damage during their move admitted they broke the items themselves.
Nearly half (48%) of people have had breakages to items while moving home, a survey has found.
The most common number of items damaged during people’s total house moves was two, with a fifth (19%) of movers saying this had happened.
One in 16 (6%) people said five items or more had been damaged, according to comparison website Compare My Move.
Mirrors topped the list of items most likely to have been damaged, with crockery and tables also being common casualties during moves.
Nearly two-fifths (37%) of those who had experienced damaged items admitted they could have spent more time packaging their items properly.
A third (33%) confessed they were the ones who broke the items, according to the survey of 2,000 people across the UK carried out by OnePoll in April.
Three in 10 (30%) people who experienced breakages during a house move claimed the removal service had been responsible.
Dave Sayce, co-founder of Compare My Move, said: “Moving is a huge life event, and unexpected breakages can make it that much more stressful. The good news is that many of these incidents are avoidable with a little planning and the right help.”
Here are some tips from Mr Sayce for home movers to keep items protected:
1. Invest in quality packing materials.
Strong boxes, bubble wrap, and packing paper make all the difference. Old boxes may seem like a cost saving but they may have lost their strength.
2. Label everything clearly.
Mark boxes with “fragile” or “this way up” so movers know how to handle them.
3. Use a trusted removal service.
Check reviews while comparing services and prices to find the most suitable firm for your move.
4. If possible, disassemble bigger items.
Taking apart tables, beds, and shelving may reduce the risk of damage during transport.
5. Take time to pack properly.
Rushing leads to breakages. Set aside dedicated time to carefully pack, pad, and secure your belongings.
