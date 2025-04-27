Smashing new home: Mirrors and crockery ‘most likely to be damaged during moves’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly half (48%) of people have had breakages to items while moving home, a survey has found.

The most common number of items damaged during people’s total house moves was two, with a fifth (19%) of movers saying this had happened.

One in 16 (6%) people said five items or more had been damaged, according to comparison website Compare My Move.

Mirrors topped the list of items most likely to have been damaged, with crockery and tables also being common casualties during moves.

Nearly two-fifths (37%) of those who had experienced damaged items admitted they could have spent more time packaging their items properly.

A third (33%) confessed they were the ones who broke the items, according to the survey of 2,000 people across the UK carried out by OnePoll in April.

Three in 10 (30%) people who experienced breakages during a house move claimed the removal service had been responsible.

Dave Sayce, co-founder of Compare My Move, said: “Moving is a huge life event, and unexpected breakages can make it that much more stressful. The good news is that many of these incidents are avoidable with a little planning and the right help.”

Here are some tips from Mr Sayce for home movers to keep items protected:

1. Invest in quality packing materials.

Strong boxes, bubble wrap, and packing paper make all the difference. Old boxes may seem like a cost saving but they may have lost their strength.

2. Label everything clearly.

Mark boxes with “fragile” or “this way up” so movers know how to handle them.

3. Use a trusted removal service.

Check reviews while comparing services and prices to find the most suitable firm for your move.

4. If possible, disassemble bigger items.

Taking apart tables, beds, and shelving may reduce the risk of damage during transport.

5. Take time to pack properly.

Rushing leads to breakages. Set aside dedicated time to carefully pack, pad, and secure your belongings.

