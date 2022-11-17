Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Social housing rent hike cap ‘will save average tenant £200 next year’

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told the Commons that without the cap, families living in the social rented sector would face increases of up to 11%.

Luke O'Reilly
Thursday 17 November 2022 13:40
Landlords welcomed the 7% cap (Joe Giddens/PA)
Landlords welcomed the 7% cap (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Chancellor has said he will cap the increase in social housing rents at a maximum of 7% in 2023/24, saving the average tenant £200 next year.

Jeremy Hunt told the Commons during his autumn statement on Thursday that without the cap, families living in the social rented sector could face rent hikes of up to 11%.

He said that such a hike would “clearly be unaffordable” for the four million families – almost one-fifth of households in England – who live in the social rented sector.

“Around four million families live in the social rented sector – almost one-fifth of households in England,” he told MPs.

“Their rents are set at 1% above the September inflation rate, which means that on current plans they are set to see rent hikes next year of up to 11%.

Recommended

“For many, that would clearly be unaffordable, so today I can announce that this Government will cap the increase in social rents at a maximum of 7% in 2023/24.

“Compared to current plans, that is a saving for the average tenant of £200 next year.”

Previously, social landlords could increase rents in line with the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) plus one percentage point.

The CPI in September was 10.1%, which means rents could have risen as high as 11.1% without the cap.

The 7% cap was welcomed by landlords, who warned that a lower cap would have been a “potentially apocalyptic scenario” for some.

Setting the rent cap at 7% will come as a huge relief to registered providers and prevents a potentially apocalyptic scenario for some

Samantha Grix, Devonshires

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) had floated that social rent increases could be capped as low as 3%.

Samantha Grix, partner at Devonshires – who represents Registered Providers (RPs) of social housing – said: “Setting the rent cap at 7% will come as a huge relief to registered providers (RPs) and prevents a potentially apocalyptic scenario for some.

Recommended

“RPs are facing a perfect storm of costs including fire safety and decarbonisation, so limiting rent increases to 3% or 5% would have been untenable for many.

“However, the higher cap will allow RPs a bit of headroom to ensure their viability and allow them to deliver the much-needed low-cost housing they provide to this country.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in