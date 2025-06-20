Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US tariffs and blowing the budget ‘among cost concerns for holidaymakers’

More than half of holidaymakers said they will budget more for their next holiday due to increased costs, Post Office Travel Money said.

Vicky Shaw
Saturday 21 June 2025 00:01 BST
The average overspend by holidaymakers who blew the budget on their last trip was £140, Post Office Travel Money said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The average overspend by holidaymakers who blew the budget on their last trip was £140, Post Office Travel Money said (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Two-thirds (66%) of people are planning a holiday abroad this year, a report has found.

But nearly four-fifths (78%) are worried about the impact that US trade tariffs may have on prices in destinations abroad and over half (53%) plan to avoid destinations where they believe tariffs could affect resort prices.

Over three-quarters (77%) said that exchange rates are a big concern for them.

Post Office Travel Money’s Holiday Spending Report also found that holidaymakers rated Spain, Turkey and Thailand as being the “best value for money” out of 39 worldwide destinations.

More than half (52%) of holidaymakers said they will budget more for their next holiday due to increased costs.

Over four-fifths (82%) said that they had set a budget, averaging £377, on their last trip.

But seven in 10 (71%) admitted blowing their budget, by £140 on average.

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at the Post Office, said: “This year’s holiday spending research again demonstrates that holidaymakers don’t always set a realistic budget and overspend by large amounts as a result.”

The Post Office used two surveys of more than 2,000 people, carried out in April and May, for its research.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in