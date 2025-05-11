Spouses and mothers ‘safest pairs of hands to protect finances’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

About two in five (43%) people say they trust their spouse or partner the most to be a “safe pair of hands” when protecting their finances, while a quarter say their mother is safest and 23% put most trust in their father, a survey has found.

The research, released by the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign, found that among those who take steps to protect themselves from fraud, about half (51%) regularly monitor their bank accounts.

Only one in 11 (9%) speak to those they trust to sense-check requests, just 27% challenge requests and only 39% take time to stop and think.

Take Five said more than £3 million was lost each day on average to financial fraud in the first half of last year.

It said fighting fraud is like a “team sport” and everyone can learn to spot the warning signs of scams and block them before they cause harm.

Catriona Still, spokesperson for Take Five to Stop Fraud, said: “Fraudsters are constantly evolving their tactics, just like tough opponents on the pitch.

“They’ll often try to rush or pressure you, targeting your money or personal information.

“That’s why Take Five is uniting football tactics with fraud prevention – to help people slow down the game, challenge their opponents and be their own safe pair of hands to stop scammers in their tracks.”

Take Five to Stop Fraud is run by banking and finance industry body UK Finance.

The research was published as Take Five Week (May 12 to 18) gets under way.

Take Five is urging people to follow its “stop, challenge, protect” advice:

1. Stop.

Take a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information. It could keep you safe.

2. Challenge.

Could it be fake? It is OK to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

3. Protect.

Contact your bank immediately if you think you have been scammed. Scams can be reported to Action Fraud.

Take Five has also launched an interactive online game and encourages people to test their defences to see if they are “match ready” to fight fraud at takefive-stopfraud.org.uk/matchready.

Its survey research among 2,000 people across the UK was carried out by Censuswide in April.