Rachel Reeves’ spring statement is fast approaching, bringing fresh debate about the future of living standards in the UK.
A new forecast from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation suggests that average disposable incomes could fall by 3 per cent by 2030, with the lowest earners affected the most.
The chancellor has hinted at spending cuts to address a £20bn gap in public finances while ruling out tax rises as a solution.
Welfare budgets, local government funding, and other public services are all under scrutiny as departments look to reduce spending.
Some argue that difficult decisions are necessary to maintain economic stability and avoid a repeat of Liz Truss’s mini-budget. Others warn that prioritising spending cuts over tax reform could further strain struggling families, making it harder for Labour to meet its pledge to improve living standards.
With big decisions ahead, we want to hear from you: What do you want to see in the spring statement?
Should Reeves introduce measures to protect living standards, such as targeted support for low-income households? Should she focus on economic growth and job creation through investment in infrastructure and skills?
Or would you like to see tax reform, closing loopholes and raising revenue in a different way? Perhaps public services investment should take priority, ensuring the NHS, education, and local councils have the funding they need.
What should the chancellor’s top priority be? Vote in our poll below and share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most compelling responses and share the results in the coming days.
