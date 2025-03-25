Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves’ spring statement is fast approaching, bringing fresh debate about the future of living standards in the UK.

A new forecast from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation suggests that average disposable incomes could fall by 3 per cent by 2030, with the lowest earners affected the most.

The chancellor has hinted at spending cuts to address a £20bn gap in public finances while ruling out tax rises as a solution.

Welfare budgets, local government funding, and other public services are all under scrutiny as departments look to reduce spending.

Some argue that difficult decisions are necessary to maintain economic stability and avoid a repeat of Liz Truss’s mini-budget. Others warn that prioritising spending cuts over tax reform could further strain struggling families, making it harder for Labour to meet its pledge to improve living standards.

With big decisions ahead, we want to hear from you: What do you want to see in the spring statement?

Should Reeves introduce measures to protect living standards, such as targeted support for low-income households? Should she focus on economic growth and job creation through investment in infrastructure and skills?

Or would you like to see tax reform, closing loopholes and raising revenue in a different way? Perhaps public services investment should take priority, ensuring the NHS, education, and local councils have the funding they need.

What should the chancellor’s top priority be? Vote in our poll below and share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most compelling responses and share the results in the coming days.

