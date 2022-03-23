Spring statement: what to expect and why it will be a drop in the ocean
It has been billed as the ‘once in a lifetime chance for Sunak to alter our economy for the better’. But what exactly can the chancellor deliver for fearful consumers in today’s Budget?
Today’s not-quite-Budget might be the most hotly anticipated in years.
And for those now facing or fearing serious everyday financial challenges, it’s painfully appropriate that it comes the same day that the latest inflation figures are released – and in the middle of Debt Awareness Week too.
As before, chancellor Rishi Sunak has another almost impossible job on his hands. Deliver a robust post-Covid recovery against the backdrop of conflict in Europe, and alleviate the now dire straits facing millions of Britons at the same time.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies