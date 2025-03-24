Stamp duty and council tax rates now the highest in the advanced world

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has the highest property taxes of any advanced economy around the world, new data shows.

The country’s property tax burden – which includes council tax, business rates, and stamp duty – was 3.7 per cent as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP) in the 2023/24 tax year.

This was higher than in any other developed nation, according to analysis by tax and software firm Ryan of data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Luxembourg came in at number two, with a 3.5 per cent property tax-to-GDP ratio, France was third, also at 3.5 per cent, Canada was fourth, at 3.4 per cent, and Korea was in fifth place, at 3.3 per cent, the latest rankings show.

Israel dropped to sixth place with a ratio of 3.2 per cent, despite having the highest property tax burden two years before.

open image in gallery Property tax includes Stamp Duty, Council Tax and Business Rates ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

The UK’s ratio remained significantly higher than the 2.7 per cent average of the group of seven (G7) of the world’s most advanced economies, Ryan found.

It was nonetheless 0.3 percentage points less than the prior year, after some businesses benefited from a bigger discount on business rates.

The analysis comes as taxes are set to rise for households and businesses from April, when the new tax year begins.

Council tax bills will rise by 5 per cent in April for the third year in a row, with almost all councils increasing rates up to, or close to, the maximum permitted.

It means the average annual bill for band D, the standard measure of council tax, will rise by £109 this year to £2,280.

Most councils chose to impose the increases this tax year, to cover growing cost pressure and rising demand for support services.

Furthermore, stamp duty relief will become less generous next month, when first-time buyers in England and Northern Ireland will have to start paying the tax on properties over £300,000.

At the moment, people buying their first home do not have to pay any stamp duty if the property costs less than £425,000.

Meanwhile, many shops, venues, and hospitality firms are facing a bigger tax bill next month when a discount on business rates will be reduced from 75 per cent to 40 per cent.

The changes were announced in last year’s autumn Budget, with the Government committing to keeping the discount scheme for the next financial year but cutting the level of relief.