No Pip eligibility changes at next month’s Budget, says minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Personal independence payment (Pip) claimants will not see changes to their eligibility this year, the social security minister has vowed.

Sir Stephen Timms took a question about the Motability scheme, which Pip claimants can use to lease a new vehicle, if they receive the higher mobility rate of the benefit.

He said the Government will hold off making changes to the Pip eligibility criteria until he has finished a review into the payments.

It is thought Chancellor Rachel Reeves could reform parts of the Motability scheme, to make savings at next month’s Budget.

Labour backbencher Emma Lewell, the South Shields MP, told the Commons: “Motability is a lifeline for people with disabilities for getting to health appointments, studying, maintaining employment and so much more.

“Cuts to the scheme risk increased health needs and increased unemployment likely to cost much more than any short-term savings.

“Does (Sir Stephen) agree that before any proposed cuts, a proper impact assessment is absolutely vital?”

Sir Stephen replied: “I can assure (Ms Lewell) that there will be no changes to the eligibility conditions for the Pip mobility component or indeed the other aspects of Pip until the conclusion of the review, which I will be leading and co-producing with disabled people.

“And that’s expected to report in the autumn of next year.”

The Times earlier this month reported that BMWs, Mercedes and other premium car brands could be removed from the Motability scheme.

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Reeves is also considering changes to the way Motability drivers are taxed, saving around £1 billion, according to the newspaper.

Conservative MP for New Forest East Sir Julian Lewis said: “When severe mental illness strikes, it can be devastating and totally debilitating.

“But the problem from his department’s point of view is that its symptoms are invisible.

“There have been reports about people faking mental illness in order to gain benefits.

“Is he satisfied that his department has appropriate checks in place?”

Sir Stephen replied: “Yes, I think appropriate checks are in place, but as I’ve just mentioned, we are undertaking this review of the Pip assessment and we will need to look carefully – and we’ll be doing this together with disabled people – look carefully at the way these decisions and judgments are made.”