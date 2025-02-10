Storms and flooding took record toll on insurance claims in 2024 – ABI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Insurers paid out a record £585 million for weather-related damage to people’s homes and possessions in 2024, according to figures from the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

It marks the highest total since the association started collecting the data in 2017.

For the final quarter of the year, claims for damage to homes from adverse weather reached £146 million – making it the seventh quarter in a row when weather-related claims have topped £100 million.

Our latest data serves as a blunt reminder of the devastating damage that adverse weather can cause to people's homes and businesses Mark Shepherd, Association of British Insurers

High claims costs had an impact on premiums, with the annual average price of combined building and contents home insurance in 2024 rising by £55 (16%) compared with 2023 to reach £395.

The average price of a combined household buildings and contents policy in the fourth quarter of 2024 was £403 – £4 (1%) lower than the previous quarter but £39 (11%) higher than the same period in 2023.

Mark Shepherd, head of general insurance policy at the ABI, said: ”Our latest data serves as a blunt reminder of the devastating damage that adverse weather can cause to people’s homes and businesses.

We continue to advocate for climate resilience measures to be carefully considered in all planning decisions and building standards, to ensure properties are fit for the future and that they are not built in areas prone to climate risk Mark Shepherd, Association of British Insurers

“Insurers are braced for these sorts of events at any time – but prevention is always better than cure. That’s why we continue to advocate for climate resilience measures to be carefully considered in all planning decisions and building standards, to ensure properties are fit for the future and that they are not built in areas prone to climate risk.

“We’ve also long stressed the need for Government to further invest in flood defence and maintenance, and to take swift action on mitigating surface water flooding.”

Insurers paid out £102 million to businesses for weather-related damage and business interruption during the final quarter of the year.

The ABI pointed to EY figures indicating that, in 2023, for every £1 property insurers received in home insurance premiums, they paid out £1.18 in claims. It said EY is also expecting further losses in 2024.