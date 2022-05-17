Student loans are ‘gateway to more debt’, study finds

University is teaching our kids that high levels of debt is normal

Kate Hughes
Money Editor
Tuesday 17 May 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>University students and graduates aged 40 and under have nearly double the amount of non-student loan debt compared with those who did not attend university, according to Equifax (Chris Radburn/PA)</p>

(PA Archive)

Students have a lot of debt. This much we know.

As final university offers are given up and down the country this week, the cost of what they’re about to do will weigh particularly heavily on the minds of students and their families this year.

Most will leave with £50,000 or more of borrowing.

