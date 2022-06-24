Sun, sea and spend: Holidaymakers expect to increase resort budgets this year

Among those likely to go abroad this year, 54% are planning to increase their budget for resort spending, Post Office Travel Money said.

Vicky Shaw
Saturday 25 June 2022 00:01
More than half of people holidaying abroad in 2022 are expecting to put more cash towards their resort spending this year, according to Post Office Travel Money (Peter Byrne/PA)
More than half of people holidaying abroad in 2022 are expecting to put more cash towards their resort spending this year, according to Post Office Travel Money (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

More than half of Britons holidaying abroad in 2022 are expecting to put more cash towards their spending at resorts this year.

Some 53% of people plan to have a foreign holiday this year, up from 43% who said this in 2021.

Nearly six in 10 (59%) families are expecting to travel overseas this year, the Post Office Travel Money report indicated.

Among those expecting to travel abroad this year, 54% are planning to increase their budget for resort spending.

Most Britons start with good intentions by setting a budget but find that it is inadequate once they get to their resort. We urge them to think back to their last holiday and set a budget based on past experience

Nick Boden, Post Office Travel Money

Recommended

Nearly a quarter (23%) plan to spend money they saved during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

But a significant proportion (24%) of those planning trips abroad said they will be cutting their holiday budget because they have less money to spend, rising to more than three in 10 (31%) of families.

Researchers also found that seven in 10 (70%) people who set a budget on their last overseas holiday ended up busting it.

On their most recent trip abroad, three-quarters (75%) of holidaymakers set a budget.

While three in 10 stuck to it, the remainder blew their budget by an average of £132.

People aged 45 to 54 had the highest typical overspend, at around £155.

Those in the South West of England also had the highest average overspend in the survey, at nearly £182.

And people in Yorkshire had the lowest average overspend, at just under £85.

A range of factors accounted for the high levels of overspending, but nearly two-thirds (63%) of holidaymakers claimed “rip-offs” had a part to play, such as the price of airline meals and drinks, excursion costs and restaurant service charges.

Some people who had booked “all inclusive” holidays also said they had ended up paying for extras outside their pre-paid package.

Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money, which accounts for one in four UK foreign exchange transactions, said: “Over the past five years, research for the Holiday Spending Report has consistently revealed that most Britons start with good intentions by setting a budget but find that it is inadequate once they get to their resort.

“We urge them to think back to their last holiday and set a budget based on past experience.

Recommended

“That way they can avoid extra fees for paying with a debit or credit card or having to withdraw cash from an ATM. A good solution is to carry a combination of cash and money held on a pre-paid travel money card that will not incur extra transaction charges.”

– More than 2,000 people were surveyed in April and May across the UK.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in