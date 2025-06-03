Take up of heat pumps ‘may be boosted if households shown running cost savings’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many households may switch to a heat pump if they had a better idea of how much money it could save them over the longer-term in running costs, a report indicates.

Banking and finance industry body UK Finance, which released the findings, said a blend of targeted policy measures is needed to encourage homeowners, landlords, and housing associations to retrofit their properties with “green” technology.

Its Unlocking Demand for Green Home Finance report used YouGov research to show the attitudes of UK consumers specifically towards heat pump technology.

It said the UK needs to install around 1.5 million heat pumps per year by 2035 to meet its carbon reduction goals.

The research indicated that 54% of people felt the main barrier discouraging them from getting a heat pump was the up-front cost.

But 44% said they would switch if they were provided with a clear idea of the savings in running costs.

The report set out various recommendations, including establishing a government-led body or group to drive collaboration; launching a public awareness campaign with independent guidance; and providing grants, subsidies, and a coordinated plan to train sufficient tradespeople.

Clear long-term expectations should also be set, so that households and firms can make preparations and energy efficiency metrics should also be updated, UK Finance said.

Ian Bhullar, director of sustainability policy at UK Finance said: “To meet our ambitious targets on greening the UK’s housing stock we need to drive demand and convince the public of the benefits.

“Lenders are committed to playing their part and through the Government’s Warm Homes Plan we have the opportunity to really make a difference.

“Increasing demand for green home improvements will bring significant benefits, stimulate job creation, drive innovation, and reinforce the UK’s energy security in an increasingly volatile global market.”

More than 4,200 UK adults took part in the research in December 2024, among whom nearly 4,000 did not have a heat pump.